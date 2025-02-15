President Barzani at MSC2025: Meeting UK Foreign Secretary

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy as part of his series of meetings at the Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Germany.

According to a statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency, discussions centered on enhancing political, security, and economic cooperation.

“President Barzani expressed gratitude for the United Kingdom's sustained support—particularly in combating terrorism and developing robust security institutions—underscoring its critical role in ensuring regional stability.”

It was great meeting the UK Foreign Secretary @DavidLammy to reaffirm our longstanding partnership. We discussed strengthening the Kurdistan Region and Iraq’s relations with the UK and joint efforts to tackle shared challenges. I thanked the Foreign Secretary for the UK’s… pic.twitter.com/tZPktTcuNO — Nechirvan Barzani (@IKRPresident) February 15, 2025

In response, Foreign Secretary Lammy reaffirmed the United Kingdom's commitment to strengthening its ties with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

He highlighted the importance of mutual cooperation in addressing regional security and economic challenges, assuring that the UK would continue to support the Kurdistan Region.

The meeting also addressed key topics including the Kurdistan parliamentary elections, the formation of the next Kurdistan Regional Government, the situation in Syria, and other pressing regional developments.