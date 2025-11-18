President Barzani at MEPS 2025: Erbil-Baghdad resolution key to Iraq stability

Shafaq News – Duhok

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Tuesday affirmed that resolving all pending disputes between Erbil and Baghdad is essential to Iraq’s long-term stability.

Speaking at a panel during the Middle East Peace and Security Forum (MEPS 2025) in Duhok, Barzani stressed that lasting solutions require addressing the unresolved issues dividing both governments, stating that progress “starts with basic steps.”

Barzani urged a genuine push to settle these issues, arguing it would pave the way for “a more successful and different phase” in Iraq’s political future. He expressed hope that past crises have taught parties the value of constitutional implementation.

Decades-long disputes between Baghdad and Erbil persist over oil revenues, budget transfers, and control of territories like Kirkuk, with tensions reignited after the halt of KRG oil exports through the Ceyhan pipeline in 2023. Despite resumed flows, negotiations reportedly remain stalled over contract oversight and enforcement of constitutional clauses.

