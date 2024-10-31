President Barzani announces establishment of three new sub-districts in Duhok

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, President of the Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani announced the establishment of three new sub-districts in Duhok province.

According to the Kurdish Presidency, President Barzani issued a regional decree, “Under the law governing the presidency of the Kurdistan Region and based on a letter issued by the Kurdistan Regional Government in line with the provincial law, three new districts are established in Duhok provinces namely: Sharya, Mesirk, Tnahi.”

The decree will come into effect upon signing.

Last August, Duhok Governor Ali Tatar revealed that Prime Minister Masrour Barzani has approved the establishment of three new sub-districts.

About Duhok

Duhok is one of the four provinces in Iraqi Kurdistan, alongside Erbil, Al-Sulaymaniyah, and Halabja. Located at the crossroads of Iraq, Turkiye, and Syria, it serves as a strategic gateway connecting Kurdistan to the outside world.

The province features a mountainous terrain characterized by numerous hills and valleys, some of which are utilized by the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), known for its presence and influence in the area. The PKK conducts cross-border operations against Turkish military forces from its positions in Duhok, leading to periodic military confrontations. In response, Turkiye has launched numerous military operations targeting PKK positions in Duhok, resulting in both civilian and military casualties.

Economically, Duhok relies primarily on agriculture. The population is predominantly Kurdish, with a diverse mix of minority groups, including Assyrians, Chaldeans, Arabs, and Armenians.