President Barzani at ADF2026: Pushes regional stability in talks with Arab League chief

Shafaq News- Antalya

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit stressed the need to protect regional stability and prevent further escalation during talks on Saturday, according to an official statement.

The meeting, held on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF2026), focused on the latest political and security developments in Iraq and across the Middle East.

Both sides also reviewed ties between Iraq, the Kurdistan Region, and Arab countries, alongside the broader impact of ongoing conflicts on the region.