Barzani at ADF2026: Pushes for Erbil-Baghdad-Damascus ties in a meeting with Al-Sharaa

Shafaq News- Antalya

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and Syrian transitional President Ahmed al-Sharaa discussed Syria's stabilization and the future of the agreement with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on the sidelines of the fifth Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Turkiye.

Both sides discussed strengthening ties between Iraq, the Kurdistan Region, and Syria “to advance shared security and economic objectives.”

Barzani also commended al-Sharaa for progress made in implementing the agreement with the SDF, the Kurdish-led armed group that controls large areas of northeastern Syria.