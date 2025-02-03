President Barzani: We support the demands of protesting teachers in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News / Kurdistan Region’s President, Nechirvan Barzani, announced his support for the demands of protesting teachers in Al-Sulaymaniyah.

According to a statement from the Kurdish presidency, President Barzani was closely monitoring the situation for striking teachers and civil servants.

The statement added that resolving the salary and financial issues remains a demand, affirming, “Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has made extensive efforts in coordination with the federal government of Iraq.”

The story will be updated with further details.