President Barzani on February 1 bombings: Unity is strongest response to terrorism

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani marked the anniversary of the February 1 bombings, emphasizing the need for unity and solidarity to confront the challenges facing the Region.

“Today, we pay tribute with utmost respect to our martyrs who fell on February 1, becoming a symbol of Kurdish unity after being targeted by the treacherous hand of terrorism without discrimination,” President Barzani stated.

He described the attack on Kurdish leaders, fighters, and innocent civilians as an “unforgettable crime,” adding that “it stands as a testament to the brutality of terrorism and its attempts to undermine the Kurdish people’s will.”

The President further stressed that this occasion should serve as a moment of reflection on the great sacrifices made by the people of Kurdistan and a reminder of the importance of solidarity in protecting national achievements.

“The strongest response to terrorism is our unity, strengthening the spirit of brotherhood and cooperation,” he affirmed. “Only through this can we safeguard our rights and achieve our aspirations.”

Barzani emphasized that “true loyalty to the martyrs lies in upholding the principles of freedom and justice and working together for a safer and more stable future for Kurdistan.”

Each year on February 1, Kurdistan commemorates the 2004 twin suicide bombings in Erbil, the capital of the Region, which occurred on the first day of Eid al-Adha and targeted the headquarters of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK).

The attack by terrorist operatives killed over 100 officials and civilians and injured about 250.