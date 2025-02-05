President Barzani, UN Envoy push for stability and stronger Baghdad-Erbil ties

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met, on Wednesday, with the United Nations Special Representative to Iraq, Mohammed Al-Hassan.

According to a statement, they discussed recent political developments in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, and ways to enhance cooperation between the UN, Baghdad, and Erbil.

The meeting underscored the importance of “maintaining political stability and strengthening ties between Baghdad and Erbil.” Both sides emphasized the need to resolve outstanding disputes through dialogue and mutual understanding.

“Discussions also focused on the ongoing talks among political parties that secured parliamentary seats in Kurdistan,” with both leaders stressing the urgency of forming the new Regional Government cabinet.

Another key topic was the role of the United Nations and humanitarian organizations in supporting displaced persons and refugees in the Kurdistan Region. Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to continued UN support for Iraq and Kurdistan across various sectors, enhancing coordination and cooperation.