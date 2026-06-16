President Barzani, SDF’s Abdi addresses Kurdish issues in Syria

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) Commander Mazloum Abdi discussed developments in Syria and efforts to address Kurdish issues in the country during a meeting in Erbil on Tuesday, the Kurish presidency noted.

The talk also reviewed efforts to promote understanding between Kurdish parties and strengthen coordination with Damascus, as well as ways to confront terrorism threats and maintain security and stability.

Both parties pointed to the importance of continuing dialogue, preserving stability, and advancing peace in the region.

سەرۆک نێچیرڤان بارزانی و مەزڵووم عەبدی دۆخی کورد له‌سووریا تاوتوێ ده‌که‌نhttps://t.co/gt4dYxxDKX pic.twitter.com/jzkAqedI4f — Kurdistan Region Presidency (@KurdistanRegion) June 16, 2026

Earlier this year, Abdi met Barzani to discuss developments in Syria and dialogue with Damascus. He later returned to Erbil for talks with the Kursdistan Democratic Part (KDP) leader Masoud Barzani and French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot on the status of SDF-held territories.

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