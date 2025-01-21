President Barzani, Italian Consul General discuss enhancing cooperation

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani met with Tommaso Sansone, the newly appointed Italian Consul General in the Kurdistan Region.

Kurdistan’s Presidency reported that “President Barzani expressed his full readiness to support the relevant authorities in the Kurdistan Region to ensure the success of the new Italian Consul.”

For his part, the new Italian Consul General emphasized the importance his country places on its relations with the Kurdistan Region and the mutual enhancement of cooperation in all fields.

The discussions also covered the key areas of Italian relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, as well as the regional situation and several other issues of common interest, according to the Presidency’s statement.