President Barzani: Iran truce in danger as Israel hits Lebanon

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Friday called for reinforcing the “fragile” Iran-US truce, rejecting a military solution to the crisis.

Speaking to Italian magazine Corriere della Sera, Barzani said airpower would not bring down the Iranian regime, describing it as a resilient mix of religion and nationalism that has adapted quickly during the war, with leadership losses swiftly replaced.

He estimated that 25% to 30% of Iranians strongly support the government, while the opposition remains fragmented and largely driven by economic grievances, with daily life continuing without major disruption.

Washington has not asked Kurdistan to support regime change in Iran, the Kurdish President emphasized, focusing instead on nuclear and missile programs, and stressing the Region would not allow its territory to be used for military action against neighbors.

Addressing energy flows, Barzani said the Kurdistan Region is ready to expand oil exports via Turkiye from around 300,000 barrels per day to 700,000 bpd amid disruptions linked to the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran has yet to fully reopen, citing continued Israeli strikes on Lebanon. He described those attacks as a mistake, warning they undermine the truce and damage civilian infrastructure beyond Hezbollah targets.

The Region has faced more than 600 attacks since the war began on February 28, he noted, criticizing Baghdad for failing to curb armed groups and warning Iraq cannot stabilize without controlling “militias.”