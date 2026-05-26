Barzani Charity Foundation aid reaches 6K families in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

The Barzani Charity Foundation (BCF) stated on Tuesday that more than 6,000 low-income families in al-Sulaymaniyah province of Iraqi Kurdistan have received humanitarian assistance through projects implemented over recent months.

Sarwa Salih, head of the foundation's al-Sulaymaniyah office, told Shafaq News that the organization began distributing 2,000 food baskets across the province ahead of Eid al-Adha as part of a seasonal aid campaign. On the second day of Eid, meat meals from sacrificial animals would be distributed to more than 1,000 additional families, with medical and health teams supervising the process to ensure food safety standards.

According to Salih, the foundation had already distributed around 3,000 food and in-kind aid packages during Eid al-Fitr earlier this year. Campaigns extend beyond al-Sulaymaniyah to other parts of the Kurdistan Region and Iraq, with the al-Sulaymaniyah office alone having assisted more than 6,000 struggling families during the past five months.

Founded in Erbil in 2005, the Barzani Charitable Foundation is a non-governmental, non-profit organization, with Prime Minister Masrour Barzani chairing the board of founders.