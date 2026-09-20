Shafaq News- Erbil/ Paris

France expressed its desire to expand cooperation with the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) across various fields during a meeting on Sunday between President Nechirvan Barzani and France’s new Consul General Emmanuel Mignot.

According to a statement, Barzani congratulated Mignot on assuming his post and reaffirmed the KRI’s readiness to facilitate his work. He also expressed appreciation for the history of “friendly relations” with France and its continued support for the Kurdish people.

Mignot stressed Paris’s commitment to further developing its “historic relations” with Erbil.

The two sides also discussed relations between Iraq and the Kurdistan Region and the regional situation.