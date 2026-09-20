Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Federal Supreme Court on Sunday postponed until October 26 a case concerning the delayed formation of the Kurdistan Region’s new government, according to information obtained by Shafaq News.

The court had been due to consider two complaints, one challenging the constitutionality of the current Kurdistan Parliament term and another filed against what National Stance (Halwest/ Al-Mawqif Al-Watani) Movement rapporteur Ali Hama Salih described as the Region’s “caretaker government” and Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.

Hama Salih said the court had summoned Mohammed Sulaiman, the oldest member of the current parliamentary term, over the first complaint. He expressed hope that Sulaiman would testify that parliament had failed to fulfill its duties during its opening session and that the current term should be dissolved.

The Kurdistan Region’s 10th cabinet remains unformed nearly two years after the October 20, 2024 parliamentary election. The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) won 39 seats and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) 23 in the 100-seat legislature, leaving neither with enough seats to form a government alone.

KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Sunday called on lawmakers boycotting the Kurdistan Parliament to resume their duties, describing the legislature’s reactivation as the “first and essential step” toward forming the new government.

On September 17, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani said the political climate among Kurdish parties had improved, particularly between the KDP and PUK, and that progress was being made toward forming the new government, although he did not give a timetable.

Read more: Kurdistan’s 10th cabinet: Interlocking alliances