President Barzani, Barham Salih push for swift KRG formation

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met with former Iraqi President Barham Salih on Wednesday to discuss the ongoing efforts to form a new regional government.

Barzani and Salih exchanged views on the internal political situation in the Kurdistan Region and the steps being taken toward shaping the new cabinet, according to the statement by the Kurdish Presidency.

The two also discussed developments in Iraq and the region, emphasizing the need to expedite the formation of the next Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

Both leaders underscored the importance of strengthening dialogue, coordination, and cooperation among political forces in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region to ensure national stability and serve the interests of the people.