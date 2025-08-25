President Barzani, AKP deputy vow deeper regional cooperation

Shafaq News – Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met on Monday with Zafer Sirakaya, deputy chairman of Turkiye’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) for Foreign Affairs, to review bilateral ties and regional dynamics.

According to the Kurdish Presidency, both leaders emphasized deepening cooperation between the Region, Iraq, and Turkiye in ways that advance shared interests and bolster regional stability. Talks also touched on Turkiye’s peace process and broader regional issues.

Barzani reiterated that Kurdistan regards Turkiye as an “essential neighbor and strategic partner,” expressing appreciation for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the AKP’s efforts to strengthen Ankara’s relations with both Erbil and Baghdad.

Sirakaya affirmed Turkiye’s readiness to expand relations in all fields, commending Barzani’s leadership and his role in fostering stability and partnership across the region.