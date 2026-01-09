Power outages hit Kurdistan cities as storms damage grid

Shafaq News– Erbil

Kurdistan Region authorities stated, on Friday, that they were working to restore electricity after rain and strong winds damaged parts of the power network, resulting in outages across several cities.

In a statement, the Kurdish Ministry of Electricity said the disruptions began around 8:00 p.m. local time, affecting parts of Erbil, Duhok, and Al-Sulaymaniyah provinces after severe weather damaged national grid infrastructure.

Earlier this week, power outages hit parts of Erbil, Duhok, and Al-Sulaymaniyah. The ministry attributed the disruption to a technical fault. The Region’s electricity system remains fragile following repeated disruptions linked to the Khor Mor gas field in Al-Sulaymaniyah’s Chamchamal district, a key fuel source for power plants. In late November 2025, a rocket attack near the field forced a temporary halt in production, cutting gas supplies and causing widespread blackouts.

