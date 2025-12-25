Political deadlock risks Kurdistan Region security, Gorran warns

Shafaq News – Al-Sulaymaniyah

The Gorran (Change) Movement, one of the main political parties in the Kurdistan Region, on Thursday warned that continued delays in forming a new Regional Government could undermine security and political stability.

Speaking at a press conference in Al-Sulaymaniyah, Dana Ahmad Majid, the party’s coordinator, described the prolonged impasse as damaging to citizens’ daily lives, urging political forces to assume responsibility and move swiftly toward forming an effective cabinet.

The warning comes as tensions between the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), the Region’s two dominant parties, continue to stall political progress following the October 2024 parliamentary elections, in which the KDP secured 39 of the legislature’s 100 seats and the PUK won 23. Lawmakers convened briefly on December 3 but failed to elect a speaker or advance cabinet formation, resulting in an open-ended suspension.

Read more: Six months of stalemate: Kurdistan’s government formation crisis deepens

Gorran had previously announced its withdrawal from the Kurdish government and from local administrations in Al-Sulaymaniyah, Halabja, and the Garmian and Raparin administrations, following a leadership directive instructing the movement’s ministers and officials to submit their resignations.