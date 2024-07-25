Kurdistan President congratulates Gorran Movement on 15th anniversary

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Kurdistan's President Nechirvan Barzani extended his congratulations to the Kurdish Change Movement (Gorran) on the 15th anniversary of the party's founding.

In a message, Barzani expressed his "well-wishes to Omar Said Ali and all members of the party's National and General Councils, as well as to the party's supporters and constituents." praising the Movement for its ongoing "success and progress."

Barzani also stressed the importance of "continued collaboration and coordination among political parties and components within the Kurdistan Region to ensure a better present and future for the region."

Additionally, Barzani expressed his "respect" for the Movement's efforts to advocate for the rights of the Kurdistan Region and the significant role it plays in the political landscape of Kurdistan and the broader Iraqi political process.

Notably, Gorran is the third-largest party in Iraqi Kurdistan, following the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), with 12 seats in the Kurdish Parliament. In the Iraqi Parliament, the Movement is part of the Kurdistan Alliance, which includes both Gorran and the PUK, collectively holding 17 seats.