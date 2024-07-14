Gorran forms electoral front ahead of Kurdistan Region elections

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Kurdish Change Movement (Gorran) revealed that the National Council has reached an agreement with figures and opposition members to form an electoral front.

Dler Abdulkhaliq, the Press Room coordinator, told Shafaq News Agency that Gorran has agreed to form a joint political front to contest the upcoming parliamentary elections in the Kurdistan Region, scheduled next October.

“This front is to gather national and opposition figures willing to bring about change, based on a political project that responds to the demands of the Kurdish people.” Abdulkhaliq pointed out.

Gorran, also known as the Movement for Change, is an active party in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. It was founded by Kurdish politician Nawshirwan Mustafa in 2009 after he resigned from the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK).

Gorran made significant gains in the Kurdistan Parliament elections in 2013, winning 24 seats, surpassing the PUK, and securing the presidency of the Kurdistan Region Parliament.

In 2018, the Movement won 12 seats.