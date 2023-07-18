KDP affirms commitment to hold elections

Shafaq News / The Kurdistan Democratic Party in al-Sulaymaniyah reiterated on Tuesday its determination to hold parliamentary elections on schedule, in coordination with the Independent High Electoral Commission of Iraq. Additionally, an agreement was reached with the Movement for Change to run on a unified list in the disputed areas for the provincial council elections.

Ali Hussein, a senior council member of the Kurdistan Democratic Party in al-Sulaymaniyah and Halabja, stated during a press conference on the sidelines of a meeting between the Democratic Party delegation and the Gorran Movement, "The party is committed to conducting parliamentary elections at the specified time set by the region's presidency and in coordination with the Independent High Electoral Commission through its branches in the Kurdistan Region."

He added, "Conducting parliamentary elections simultaneously with the provincial council elections is necessary for us, considering there are no technical obstacles if elections for both bodies are held together in this term." However, he mentioned that the request to amend the electoral law from a single district to four districts came late in this cycle, suggesting that the current election can be conducted under the existing system, with the law amended by the parliament to produce a comprehensive and agreed-upon law in the future.

Regarding the representation of minorities, the council official affirmed that the Kurdistan Democratic Party supports the rights of all individuals, but believes it is essential for those components to engage directly with the United Nations to determine their demands, rather than having those demands defined by others.

He also noted that the relationship between the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan is balanced due to their historical and political commonalities, adding that they have held numerous meetings and will continue to do so.

Regarding the provincial council elections in the Kurdistan-disputed areas, Hussein stated that the Kurdistan Democratic Party is in favor of Kurdish unity and running on a unified list with other Kurdish parties in those areas. He emphasized the importance of prioritizing the Kurdish people's rights in those regions and setting aside disputes over positions and titles, as the issue is ultimately about the land, which is sacred beyond any designation.

In response, Delir Abdulqadir, the head of the Electoral Room of the Movement for Change, revealed during a press conference that the Gorran Movement supports the participation of Kurds in the disputed areas through a unified list to ensure the rights of the Kurdish people in those regions. He emphasized the need for a strategic unified agreement under a unified discourse that guarantees the rights of Kurds in those areas.