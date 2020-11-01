KDP: PKK must stop their irresponsible behavior and leave the region

Shafaq News / The leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Ali Awni, called on Sunday the anti-Ankara Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) to leave the Kurdistan Region.

Kurdistan Regional Government described targeting the main oil export pipeline between Iraq and Turkey as a "terrorist act", in conjunction with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) adoption of the operation that temporarily stopped the flow of oil from the region to the Turkish ports.

Ali Awni, who is the official of Kurdistan Democratic Party branch in Zakho, said in an interview with Shafaq News agency, "Kurdistan Workers Party’s irresponsible behavior towards the region is an indication that this party’s policy is led by extremists who are not interested in Kurdistan's interests".

On the deployment of Peshmerga forces in areas in Aqrah, Awni explained that the Peshmerga forces have the right to move to stop any threat to the interests of the citizens and the Region.

"We ask the PKK whether Aqrah is a border area? What are your militants doing there? What does the presence of PKK militants on the main road between Barzan and Sherwan mean?", he asked.

On the possibility of a clash between the Peshmerga and PKK, the leader of the Democratic Party said, "We try as much as possible to restraint and avoid the PKK's attempts to drag the region into this fight", explaining, "we are aware of the ravages of wars and their negative influences. We hope that the PKK decision falls in the hands of people who are loyal and bear national responsibility".

Ali Awni said that PKK caused the destruction of 800 villages and the displacement of its citizens.

Kurdistan Regional Security Council announced that it had thwarted "sabotage plans" for the PKK and other groups inside the region recently.

The Turkish army is carrying artillery and airstrikes on many areas in the governorates of Erbil and Duhok in Kurdistan Region under the pretext of the presence of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) forces, which often causes civilian casualties, as well as burns crops, destroys villages and the displaced the residents.



