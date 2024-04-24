KDP renews Kurdistan election boycott stance

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), led by Masoud Barzani, reiterated its commitment to boycott the Kurdistan Region Parliament elections unless its concerns regarding electoral procedures and mechanisms are addressed.

Speaking at the commemoration ceremony of the 50th anniversary of the bombing of Qaladiza city, KDP spokesperson Mahmoud Mohammed stated that the Kurdistan Democratic Party's position reaffirms the interests and rights of the Kurdish people.

"We disagreed on the election procedures and the law governing them. We also rejected the cancellation of component quotas because they are an integral part of the Kurdish societal fabric. Therefore, we have taken a non-participation stance. If the situation continues as it is, we remain steadfast in our position," he emphasized, stressing the need to correct the course of the political process.

In March 2023, KDP decided to boycott the upcoming parliamentary elections in the Kurdistan Region, warning of potential withdrawal from Iraq's political process if the State Administration Coalition (SAC) fails to adhere to agreed-upon terms.

The SAC coalition was established following Muqtada Al-Sadr's withdrawal from politics. It is comprised mainly of the KDP led by Masoud Barzani, the Sunni Sovereignty led by Khamis al-Khanjar, and the Iran-backed Shiite coalition forces (Coordination Framework).

The coalition outlined goals such as combating corruption, implementing reforms, rebalancing Iraq's regional relations, revising the electoral commission system, and promoting consensus among Iraqi factions.

The KDP's Political Bureau released a statement, urging the SAC parties to "fulfill their national responsibilities by upholding the constitution and honoring all provisions of the political and administrative agreement governing the current government led by Mohammed Shia al-Sudani." Underscoring that "continuing in the political process under the current conditions would be untenable for the KDP."

In addition, the statement denounced the decisions made by the Iraqi Federal Supreme Court regarding the Kurdistan Region elections.

Last February, Iraq's Supreme Court issued rulings related to the Kurdistan Region's election law.

The court declared that a specific article concerning the minority quota in KRG's provincial election law was deemed "unconstitutional." This article, part of a law initially adopted in 1992 and revised in 2013, mandates 11 quota seats in the Regional parliament for ethnic and religious minorities. In response, the Turkmen (a minority) withdrew from the elections.

Furthermore, the verdict stated that Iraq's Independent High Electoral Commission will take over from KRG's electoral commission to supervise parliamentary elections, which are anticipated to occur next June.

The decision also divided Kurdistan into four constituencies, Al-Sulaymaniya, Erbil, Duhok, and Halabja, instead of the single-constituency system in previous elections.

Notably, Kurdistan's autonomy is protected by the Iraqi constitution, ratified in 2005, ensuring the political and economic rights of approximately six million residents in the Kurdistan Region. Nonetheless, there has been a significant lack of trust between the Kurdistan Region and the central government in Baghdad in recent years, mainly regarding elections, oil exports, and salaries of Kurdish employees.

One of the main issues that could empower the federal government is the political division in Kurdistan.

The Region predominantly governs KDP, yet the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) wields considerable influence in the Region's political and military realms.

Although the KDP and PUK are partners in SAC, their relationship has been strained for years, primarily concerning power and revenue distribution issues.

The recent court ruling in Iraq stemmed from legal actions by Kurdish political factions opposed to the KDP's dominance in politics within the Kurdistan Region. However, PUK's member, Burhan Saeed, stated, "The PUK is fully prepared to participate in the upcoming June elections and is committed to the date announced by President Barzani."

Addressing the decisions of the Federal Supreme Court and their implications on the Region's entity, Saeed emphasized, "We believe that the decisions of the Federal Supreme Court are in the interest of the Region and its people and do not affect Kurdistan's entity and constitutionality."