KDP approves utilizing federal voter register for Kurdistan's legislative election: spokesperson

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) endorses the adoption of the Independent High Electoral Commission's voter register in the legislative elections of the Kurdistan region, spokesperson Mahmoud Mohammed said on Wednesday.

"The Kurdistan Democratic Party believes that the decision on how the components participate in the election must be left to them to decide," he said, "we will endorse whatever they decide."

Mohammed said the party supports using the voter register used in Iraq's 2021 federal elections to filter those eligible to vote in the upcoming Kurdistan parliamentary elections by the end of this year.

The KDP spokesperson laid emphasis on holding the election by the end of the current year, stressing that the KDP has approved the activation of the Kurdistan region's election commission.