Gorran denies its intention to withdraw from the Kurdish Government

Shafaq News / On Wednesday, the Movement for Change denied its intention to withdraw from the Kurdistan Regional Government or local governments in the Region.

The Movement confirmed that the circulated news about stepping down is not accurate, “When we want to withdraw from the Kurdish Government or local governments, we would issue an official statement about that.”

The Movement for Change (Gorran) is a Kurdish political party in the Kurdistan Region. Omar Said Ali heads the Movement.

It was founded in 2009 by Nawshirwan Mustafa.

Gorran is the sixth largest party in the Kurdistan Region.

Gorran had not won a single seat in the 2021 Iraqi parliamentary elections.