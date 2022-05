Shafaq News/ A unit from Kurdistan's Peshmerga forces destroyed a huge amount of explosives found on a high-way in the Kani Masi sub-district, northern Duhok.

A security source revealed that the Peshmerga forces found 200 kilograms of TNT placed on the highway leading to Batifa near the village of Pazifi.

"The TNT was planted by the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) to target the civilian and the Peshmerga forces," he said.