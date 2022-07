Shafaq News / Members of the Kurdistan Workers Party opened fire on Peshmerga forces near Faysh Khabur border crossing, west of Duhok.

A source from the Ministry of Peshmerga said that the incident took place on Thursday late at night, when a number of PKK tried to enter the Kurdistan Region territories.

A Peshmerga member was injured after the two sides exchanged fire. It is still unknown whether there are any casualties among PKK fighters or not.