Turkish Army strikes a blow to the PKK, seizing weapons and gear in Iraq

Shafaq News/ The Turkish Ministry of Defence announced on Tuesday that its forces seized weapons and ammunitions belonging to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) during the Claw-Lock operation in the Kurdistan Region.

The ministry stated that troops discovered a cave used by PKK fighters during a sweep of the area. Inside, they found weapons, ammunition, living supplies, and electronic equipment, which were later destroyed.

The Claw-Lock operation, launched on April 17, 2022, targets PKK positions in Metina, Zap, and Avashin-Basyan in the Kurdistan Region.

The PKK is designated as a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the US, and the EU. It is also a banned group in Iraq.