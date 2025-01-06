Peshmerga member killed in landmine explosion in northern Duhok

Shafaq News/ A member of the Peshmerga forces was killed in a landmine explosion in northern Duhok, a military source reported on Monday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the explosion occurred while the victim was en route to a military post on Gabenriki Mountain in the Barwari Bala area within the Kani Masi sub-district.

“The landmine detonated, resulting in his immediate death,” the source added.

The source clarified that the details surrounding the incident remain unclear.

“Authorities have launched an investigation to uncover the circumstances surrounding the explosion. Officials are working to determine whether the landmine was an old remnant from previous conflicts or a recently planted device,” he said.

He did not provide any further details.

Notably, in December, the General Directorate for Mine Affairs in Duhok successfully cleared and detonated 530 landmines and explosive devices during an operation in Kawashi village, located in the Simele (Sumail) district.

These devices, collected from various areas across Duhok province, included artillery shells, mortar rounds, RPG missiles, anti-personnel mines, and anti-tank mines.

Many of these explosives, planted over 60 years ago by the Iraqi army and the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), continue to pose significant risks to civilians, underscoring the necessity for ongoing mine-clearing efforts to protect local communities.

Iraq's landmine contamination stems from decades of conflict, including the Iran-Iraq War, the Gulf War, and the 2003 US-led invasion, further compounded by improvised explosive devices (IEDs) planted by groups like the Islamic State.

Efforts to address this issue are guided by the National Mine Action Strategic Plan for 2022-2028, supported by international organizations such as the Geneva International Centre for Humanitarian Demining (GICHD) and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS).