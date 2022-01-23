PUK: it is our right to choose the next Iraqi President

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-01-23T18:55:26+0000

Shafaq News / The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan confirmed that it has nominated Barham Salih for the position of President of the country. The party said in a statement following an extensive meeting it held today, that the Kurdistan Democratic Party acted alone without taking into consideration the unity of the Kurdish ranks, and reached political agreements with other parties, based on which it nominated its candidate. The statement added that the head of the Party, Bafel Talabani, shed light on the latest political developments, noting that the PUK has the right to support its right and candidate since the other party (the KDP) acted alone, pointing that the President of the country must be a PUK candidate. Talabani denied reports that the KDP had the intention to withdraw its candidate if the PUK nominates a candidate other than Barham Salih. Earlier today, a reliable political source revealed that the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) nominated Barham Salih to become President for a second term. According to the customs in place since toppling Saddam Hussein's regime in 2003, the President of the Republic must be a Kurd from the PUK. However, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) chose Hoshyar Zebari as a candidate. The KDP won 31 seats in the October elections, while the PUK obtained only 17. The Parliament Presidium has set February 8 as a deadline for receiving candidate applications for the position of President of the country.

