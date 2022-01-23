PUK Leading Council convenes to settle the Presidency issue

Shafaq News/ The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) leaders on Sunday convened for their latest secretive conclave to ponder outcomes of yesterday's PUK Politburo meeting.

A source told Shafaq News Agency, "the PUK leader, Bafel Talabani, chaired a meeting of the party's Leading Council in al-Sulaymaniyah earlier today, Sunday.

The meeting is dedicated to discuss and ratify the Politburo's decision to name Barham Salih as the party's sole candidate for the Presidency of the Republic.

According to the sectarian and ethnic-based power sharing quotas that have prevailed the political system since 2003, the office of president goes to a Kurd, while a Shiite holds the position of prime minister, and a Sunni heads the parliament.

While the PUK insists upon naming Salih for a second mandate, their rivals (Kurdistan Democratic Party-KDP) does not agree that he has discharged the role of president in an adequate manner and named Hoshyar Zebari as its candidate for the position.