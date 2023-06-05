PUK Leader Meets Anti-Terrorism Chief Accused in Hawkar Jaff's Assassination

Shafaq News/ The head of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, Bafel Jalal Talabani, on Monday held a meeting on Monday with Wahab Halabjii, the Director-General of the Anti-Terrorism Agency, who was recently sentenced to death in the assassination case of Colonel Hawkar Jaff, a member of the PUK's anti-terrorism unit.
At the outset of the meeting, the Director-General of the Anti-Terrorism Agency, as per an official statement, outlined the "future intelligence and military strategies of the directorate, to protect the Kurdistan region, confront terrorism, and coordinate with Iraqi forces and the Global Coalition".
He emphasized the continuation of operations to ensure the stability of the region.
Talabani expressed gratitude and appreciation for the anti-terrorism forces as the first line of defense against terrorism in Kurdistan. He commended their efforts in combating terrorists and thwarting numerous plots to disrupt security in the region.
"You are the epitome of dedicated leaders for Kurdistan and have a history filled with glory and pride. Your operations for stability in the region and the protection of its dear citizens show your dedication and devotion," said Talabani.
He added, "We will continue to work with our allies to develop and strengthen the anti-terrorism apparatus, to be a solid shield for protecting Kurdistan."
As a mark of recognition, the PUK leader presented an appreciation gift to the General Directorate of Anti-Terrorism for their efforts.
Last Sunday, the Erbil court sentenced six convicts to death in absentia in the assassination case of Colonel Hawkar Jaff, as announced by Colonel Jaf's brother, Mohammed Jaff.
Mohammed Jaff told the Shafaq News Agency, "the absentees included those directly involved in the assassination, while the court will rule on the case of the other accused on June 8."
"The persons sentenced are Wahab Halabjii, head of the PUK's anti-terrorism apparatus, and Karzan Mohammed, head of the intelligence of the PUK anti-terrorism apparatus, in addition to four others," he added.
Ob October 7, 2022, Colonel Jaff's vehicle was detonated by two sticky bombs, killing him and injuring members of his family.