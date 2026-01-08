PM Barzani warns Aleppo violence risks demographic change

Shafaq News – Erbil

The violence unfolding in Aleppo, particularly attacks on Kurdish neighborhoods, raises serious questions for Damascus and the conscience of the international community, Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Prime Minister Masrour Barzani warned on Thursday, saying it risks altering the city’s demographic makeup and endangering civilians.

In a statement, Barzani said war and violence are not solutions to any crisis and stressed that no justification can legitimize ethnic cleansing. He described the shelling of Kurdish districts in Aleppo as deeply concerning and urged all parties to exercise restraint, protect civilian lives, and pursue dialogue and negotiation.

Barzani also voiced hope that Syria’s current authorities would rise to their responsibility as an inclusive and democratic government representing all Syrians.

Yesterday, Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani cautioned that fighting between Syrian government forces and Kurdish fighters in Aleppo risks serious harm to civilians, urging all sides to halt the violence and return to dialogue.

At least eight civilians were killed and 57 wounded over the past three days in shelling and drone attacks on the Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh neighborhoods of Aleppo, according to the city’s Internal Security Forces (Asayish). Mutual accusations between Damascus and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) persist as violence in Aleppo increasingly affects both sides.