Leader Barzani warns of “ethnic cleansing” against Kurds in Aleppo

Shafaq News– Erbil

Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani on Wednesday cautioned that fighting between Syrian government forces and Kurdish fighters in Aleppo risks serious harm to civilians, urging all sides to halt the violence and return to dialogue.

In a statement, Barzani described the situation in Aleppo as “dangerous,” saying the ongoing clashes threaten the lives of “civilians and innocent citizens.” Political disagreements, he warned, must not be allowed to place civilian lives at risk or lead to acts such as “ethnic cleansing” against the Kurds, which he described as “a crime against humanity with grave consequences.”

Barzani called on Syria’s authorities not to turn political disputes into ethnic confrontation, stressing that Kurdish residents in Aleppo must not face “pressure, repression, or displacement.” He also appealed to Kurdish parties —particularly the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF)— to exert “every possible effort” to stop the fighting and work seriously toward dialogue and negotiations.

Placing his remarks in a broader political context, Barzani said recent political changes in Syria have created an opportunity to reach a settlement that guarantees the legitimate rights of the Kurdish people and addresses outstanding disputes, adding, “We have engaged all parties in sustained efforts, based on the belief that disputes must be settled through peaceful means.”

Fighting has recently resumed in Aleppo between Syrian government forces and SDF, forcing thousands of civilians to flee and leaving at least 10 people dead and more than 76 wounded, according to local reports. The clashes mark the deadliest escalation since last year’s March Agreement to integrate the Kurds’ semi-autonomous administration and armed forces into Syria’s new government.

