PKK accuses Ankara of assassinating one of its members in al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) announced that one of its members was killed in al-Sulaymaniyah.

In a statement, the party's Foreign Relations Committee accused Turkish intelligence of assassinating its member, Yasin Bulut.

Earlier today, a Turkish citizen was killed in al-Sulaymaniyah city today morning, after he was shot dead near the police station.

The police indicated that the man, whose age ranged between 45-50 years, appeared to have been shot by a pistol-type weapon.

The body was transferred to the forensic medicine department in al-Sulaymaniyah, and an investigation had been opened into the incident, according to the Police.