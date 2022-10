Shafaq News/ Turkey's warplanes heavily bombed territories in Iraqi Kurdistan's governorate of al-Sulaymaniyah, a source reported on Thursday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the Turkish bombardment targeted many villages in the Penjwen district.

"Simultaneously, the Turkish fighter jets bombed the village of Andaz near Mount Qandil," the source added, "there are no reports on human casualties as things stand."