Turkish warplanes kill one person, wound others in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-10-09T07:41:42+0000
Shafaq News/ Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) reported that Turkish warplanes struck the borders of Chamchamal district in Al-Sulaymaniyah Governorate.

Preliminary information obtained by Shafaq News Agency showed that a Turkish drone targeted a car yesterday, Friday evening, in a village near Chamchamal, which resulted in one dead and two injured.

In a statement, the PUK Political Bureau condemned the bombing, saying, The Turkish bombing of the borders of the town of Qarhangir is a "bad development by targeting the depth of Kurdistan and Iraq," calling for an immediate suspension of such operations.

The statement called on the federal government to carry out its "constitutional and national duty to defend Iraqi lands, including the Kurdistan Region, and inform the Turkish government of these violations through diplomatic channels."

