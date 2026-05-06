Ornamental birds draw smiles at Erbil care home

Shafaq News- Erbil

Rare and ornamental birds on Wednesday filled an elderly care home in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, as part of an initiative aimed at breaking residents’ daily routine.

Shafaq News correspondent reported that the exhibition created an interactive atmosphere between elderly residents and bird enthusiasts inside the facility, with organizers seeking to involve older adults in social and recreational activities.

Haj Khalil Shwani, one of the organizers, told our agency that the initiative was designed to “bring joy” to residents, revealing plans to donate several birds to the home as a lasting source of companionship.

Residents welcomed the event, describing it as a joyful break from isolation.