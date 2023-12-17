Official sheds light on high number of people suffering from disabilities

Shafaq News / The General Director of Healthcare in Ilam Province, Iran, Hussein Nou Aliwand, revealed on Sunday that there are over 18,000 individuals suffering from physical disabilities in the province.

Aliwand stated, according to Mehr News Agency, "In Ilam Province, we have 18,297 individuals under our care, including 11,000 men and the rest women. The most prevalent type of disability is physical, affecting 8,200 people."

He further explained that the primary level of disability in the province is physical, followed by visual impairment with 3,400 individuals affected.

Additionally, there are 3,200 people with intellectual disabilities, 1,200 with neurological and mental disabilities, and 2,115 with hearing impairments.

Ilam Province in Iran, predominantly Kurdish and inhabited by the Fayli Kurds, has an official population exceeding 600,000 people according to statistics.