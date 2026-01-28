Northern Iraq’s Mount Gara summit road reopens after two-week closure

Shafaq News– Duhok

Specialized teams reopened the road leading to the summit of Mount Gara in Duhok, northern Iraqi Kurdistan, after nearly two weeks of closure due to heavy snowfall that reached a depth of around 160 centimeters, a local official confirmed on Wednesday.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Kamal Mohammed, media officer at Duhok’s Roads and Bridges Maintenance Directorate, indicated that the road to the mountain’s summit stretches for 16 kilometers. The road connecting the village of Tilari in the Kani Masi subdistrict, he noted, has also been cleared after snow accumulation ranging between 150 and 180 centimeters.

Work continues to reopen other roads affected by weather conditions as efforts remain focused on ensuring the safety of citizens and the smooth movement of traffic, Mohammed added.

Earlier this month, the local Tourism Directorate said Duhok province drew about 1.7 million tourists in 2025, buoyed by a spike in arrivals during the New Year holiday, adding that 350,000 to 400,000 visitors stayed overnight and more than 50,000 arrived between December 20 and 31.