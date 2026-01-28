Oil prices climb to four-month high on US storm and supply disruptions

Shafaq News

Oil prices hit their highest since late ​September on Wednesday after a winter storm disrupted U.S. crude output while a weak U.S. dollar ‌and continued Kazakh outages lent further support.

At 1403 GMT, Brent crude futures had ticked up 92 cents, or around 1.4%, to $68.49 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was up $1.04, or around 1.7%, at $63.43. Both grades are headed for their biggest monthly rises in percentage terms since July 2023, with Brent set to rise around 12% and WTI around 10%.

Both benchmarks had climbed ‌by about 3% on Tuesday.

The U.S. dollar is hovering near four-year lows against a basket of ​other currencies (.DXY), opens new tab, reflecting weakness that makes dollar-denominated commodities such as oil cheaper for those holding other currencies. The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to hold interest rates steady with Wednesday's decision slated to be announced at 1900 GMT.

On the supply side, ‍exports of crude oil from U.S. Gulf Coast ports tumbled to zero on Sunday before rebounding on Monday, after a massive winter storm swept across the country, ship-tracking service Vortexa said.

KAZAKH OUTPUT IS GRADUALLY RESUMING

Lost production in Kazakhstan is also underpinning the price rally, though the ⁠OPEC+ member hopes that output at the Tengiz field might resume gradually within a week. Sources, however, have said this might take ‍longer.

Meanwhile, pipeline operator CPC, which handles about 80% of Kazakhstan's oil exports, has restored full loading capacity at its Black Sea terminal after ‌maintenance ‌at a mooring point hit by drones, sources said.

On the supply side, the OPEC+ group comprising the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and other allies is set to keep its pause on oil output increases for March at a meeting on February 1, OPEC+ delegates said.

Elsewhere, U.S. officials are working to issue a general licence that would lift some sanctions ⁠on Venezuela's energy sector, sources said, ⁠which could weigh on prices.

A ​U.S. aircraft carrier and supporting warships have arrived in the Middle East, U.S. officials told Reuters, adding to President Donald Trump's capabilities to potentially take military action against Iran, which has increased concerns of supply disruptions from OPEC's fourth-biggest crude producer.

Trump urged Iran to come to the ‍table and make a deal on nuclear weapons or the next U.S. attack would be far worse.

Additionally, trilateral negotiations between Russia, Ukraine and the United States are set to resume in Abu Dhabi on February 1, Russia's Interfax news agency cited the Kremlin as saying on Wednesday.

On ​the demand side, U.S. crude oil and gasoline stockpiles were expected to ‍have risen in the week ended January 23 while distillate inventories are likely to have declined, a Reuters poll showed.

(Reuters)

Only the headline is edited by Shafaq News.