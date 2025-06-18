Turkish artillery pounds northern Duhok, ignites fires in farmlands

Shafaq News/ Turkish artillery carried out more than 40 strikes on Wednesday in Duhok province, the Kurdistan Region, targeting areas in al-Amadiyah district.

Local eyewitnesses told Shafaq News that the bombardment reportedly hit near Harika village on Mount Gara’s foothills and around Koherzi village on the slopes of Mount Matin. The intense shelling sparked fires across farmland and forested areas.

There were no immediate reports of casualties, but the strikes have raised fresh concerns about environmental damage and civilian safety in border areas frequently hit during Turkish military operations against PKK positions.