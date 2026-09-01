Masrour Barzani, Mohamed Bin Zayed discuss ties and regional security
Shafaq News- Abu Dhabi
Kurdistan Region of Iraq’s Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Tuesday condemned the recent attacks on the UAE.
During talks in Abu Dhabi, both sides discussed political and security developments in the Middle East and opportunities to strengthen cooperation between the Erbil and the Abu Dhabi.
UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Dubai Ruler Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum attended the meeting.
Barzani arrived in Abu Dhabi earlier on Tuesday for an official visit.
Prime Minister Masrour Barzani Meets President of the UAEPrime Minister @masrourbarzani met with the President of the United Arab Emirates, HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. The meeting was also attended by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al… pic.twitter.com/gX0XeM0uQN— Kurdistan Regional Government (@Kurdistan) September 1, 2026