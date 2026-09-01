Shafaq News- Abu Dhabi

Kurdistan Region of Iraq’s Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Tuesday condemned the recent attacks on the UAE.

During talks in Abu Dhabi, both sides discussed political and security developments in the Middle East and opportunities to strengthen cooperation between the Erbil and the Abu Dhabi.

UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Dubai Ruler Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum attended the meeting.

Barzani arrived in Abu Dhabi earlier on Tuesday for an official visit.