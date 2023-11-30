Kurdistan’s PM participates in World Climate Summit in UAE

Shafaq News/ Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani expressed joy at participating in the World Climate Summit COP28 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Barzani emphasized that addressing climate change is not optional, underscoring the need for the Kurdish people to play a significant role in climate action.

His remarks came as he headed to the UAE to take part in the COP28 summit held in Dubai.

The KRG's participation in the summit is in response to an official invitation from Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE, Prime Minister, and Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai.