PM Barzani receives invitation to COP28 summit

Shafaq News / The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, received an official invitation from the United Arab Emirates to participate in the 28th edition of the Global Climate Summit, COP 28. The invitation was handed over by Ahmed Ibrahim Al Zaheri, the UAE's Consul General in the region.

According to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government's office, the Consul General presented the invitation from Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and the Ruler of Dubai. The COP 28 summit is scheduled to take place in Dubai on December 1st and 2nd, coinciding with the UAE National Day.

The summit is expected to feature in-depth discussions on the adverse effects of climate change affecting countries worldwide.

Earlier today, President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, also received a formal invitation to attend the COP 28 global climate summit from the UAE's leadership, further underscoring the region's commitment to addressing environmental challenges on the global stage.