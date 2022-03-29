Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Kurdistan, UAE sign a memorandum of understanding

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-03-29T09:46:28+0000
Kurdistan, UAE sign a memorandum of understanding

Shafaq News/ The Kurdish Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, and the Emirati the Minister of Cabinet Affairs Muhammad Al-Gergawi signed today, Tuesday, a memorandum of understanding on knowledge exchange in developing and modernizing the governmental work.

The memorandum of understanding includes details about the “close relations and solid cooperation between the Kurdistan Regional Government and the UAE in modernizing government work, building institutional and governmental skills and capabilities, and benefiting from the successful Emirati experience in the field of e-governance and digitization of services.”

On Friday, Barzani arrived in the United Arab Emirates on an official visit.

The PM would participate in the World Energy Forum scheduled on 27 and 28 March in Abu Dhabi and hold a speech.

He will also participate in the World Government Summit in Dubai on March 29-30 and meet with senior Emirati officials.

related

Kurdistan's Prime Minister starts a visit to UAE

Date: 2022-01-25 05:40:57
Kurdistan's Prime Minister starts a visit to UAE

KRG condoles the death of the Emirati Minister of Finance

Date: 2021-03-24 12:55:14
KRG condoles the death of the Emirati Minister of Finance

PM Barzani in a meeting with foreign diplomats: KRG spares no effort to address the disputes with Baghdad

Date: 2022-02-12 10:56:05
PM Barzani in a meeting with foreign diplomats: KRG spares no effort to address the disputes with Baghdad

Germany to continue supporting Kurdistan, especially the Peshmerga, Diehl says

Date: 2021-05-26 14:32:14
Germany to continue supporting Kurdistan, especially the Peshmerga, Diehl says

Masrour Barzani encourages US companies to invest in the region

Date: 2020-11-23 15:49:52
Masrour Barzani encourages US companies to invest in the region

Kurdistan's Prime Minister: what happened to 95 percent of the Iraqi budget?

Date: 2021-11-19 20:46:42
Kurdistan's Prime Minister: what happened to 95 percent of the Iraqi budget?

Al-Kadhimi sends holiday greetings to his Kurdish counterpart

Date: 2021-03-21 14:54:09
Al-Kadhimi sends holiday greetings to his Kurdish counterpart

Iraqi Kurdistan has energy capacity to help Europe, says Iraqi Kurdish PM

Date: 2022-03-28 14:47:12
Iraqi Kurdistan has energy capacity to help Europe, says Iraqi Kurdish PM