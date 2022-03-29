Kurdistan, UAE sign a memorandum of understanding

Shafaq News/ The Kurdish Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, and the Emirati the Minister of Cabinet Affairs Muhammad Al-Gergawi signed today, Tuesday, a memorandum of understanding on knowledge exchange in developing and modernizing the governmental work.

The memorandum of understanding includes details about the “close relations and solid cooperation between the Kurdistan Regional Government and the UAE in modernizing government work, building institutional and governmental skills and capabilities, and benefiting from the successful Emirati experience in the field of e-governance and digitization of services.”

On Friday, Barzani arrived in the United Arab Emirates on an official visit.

The PM would participate in the World Energy Forum scheduled on 27 and 28 March in Abu Dhabi and hold a speech.

He will also participate in the World Government Summit in Dubai on March 29-30 and meet with senior Emirati officials.