KRG condoles the death of the Emirati Minister of Finance

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-03-24T12:55:14+0000
KRG condoles the death of the Emirati Minister of Finance

Shafaq News / The Kurdistan Regional Government extended condolences on the death of the Emirati Minister of Finance and Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani tweeted, "It is with great sadness and sorrow that we have received the news of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum's death."

 He added, "I offer, on my behalf of myself and the people of the Kurdistan Region, my deepest condolences and sympathy to the state and people of the United Arab Emirates, for the loss of a great statesman who contributed with all dedication and sincerity to the renaissance of his country and the service of its supreme interests."

 The Emirati minister passed away earlier today after a struggle with his illnesses.

