Ruler of Dubai affirms keenness to strengthen relations with Kurdistan

Shafaq News / The Kurdistan Region’s Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met, on Wednesday, with the Vice President of the United Arab Emirates and Prime Minister of the UAE, ruler of Dubai, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, in Dubai.

According to a statement by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), The meeting, which was attended by the Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid, and the Crown Prince of Dubai, Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid, as well as several high-ranking UAE officials, reportedly discussed ways to improve ties between the Region and the UAE.

During the meeting, Barzani thanked the UAE for continuing to help KRG.

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stated that he was pleased that the KRG delegation attended the World Governments Summit (WGS) in Dubai and that he was eager to improve bilateral ties between the two countries in many areas.