Kurdistan’s Prime Minister to attend World Climate Summit in Dubai

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani headed to the UAE to participate in the World Climate Summit (COP28), scheduled for January 1-2 in Dubai.

The invitation was extended by the Vice President of the Emirates, Prime Minister, and Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to strengthen international cooperation to combat climate change and address its challenges.

“The summit will delve into the global challenges posed by climate change, with Barzani engaging in extensive discussions on its negative impacts worldwide.” Barzani’s office said.

The Prime Minister has consistently raised awareness about the dangers of climate change and its detrimental effects on the region.

PM Barzani emphasizes the urgent need for effective political, economic, and social solutions to mitigate the humanitarian and security crises exacerbated by climate change.