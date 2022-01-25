Kurdistan's Prime Minister starts a visit to UAE

Shafaq News/ The Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani started Tuesday, an official visit to the United Arab Emirates.

In a statement, Emirati the Government said that the Prime Minister would meet with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and other Emirati senior officials.

According to the statement, both sides would discuss issues of common interests, including the developments in the regional and international situations, ways to strengthen relations between Iraq and the Kurdistan Region with the United Arab Emirates, and coordination and cooperation in various fields.